First Eliminator will be played in Abu Dhabi

Peshawar Zalmi will face Karachi Kings in the first Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

It will be a knockout contest where the winner will qualify for the second Eliminator whereas the loser will out of the competition.

Both Zalmi and Kings finished with 10 points each in the round-robin stage.