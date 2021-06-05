When Sarfaraz’s captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has said Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy is quite similar to Virat Kohli.

Du Plessis, who will be playing under Sarfaraz for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, was talking to Cricket Pakistan.

Du Plessis who has also played under Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League believes that Sarfaraz’s leadership skills are opposite to the former India captain .

“They are quite different,” said the 36-year-old. “MS is quiet and reserved. He does most of his things instinctively on the field.”

“Sarafraz is the opposite and almost like Virat [Kohli] in the sense where he is always talking to the players, talking to the bowlers,” he added.

He also praised the Karachi-born for getting the best out of players under his leadership. “He [Sarfaraz] has obviously been a captain for Pakistan who has got the best out of his players.”