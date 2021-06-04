Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

Wasim reveals reason behind selecting Imad in Pakistan’s T20I squad

All-rounder missed home, away series against South Africa, Zimbabwe

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim has revealed that the reason to include Imad Wasim in the Pakistan’s T20I squad for the tours of England and West Indies.

The contingents were announced on Friday morning for the upcoming tours where the Men-in-Green will compete in eight T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

Sarfaraz out, uncapped Azam in for England, West Indies T20Is

Wasim has been quoted in a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board where he suggested that the reason to include the veteran all-rounder in the squad is keeping in view that the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup is likely to be shifted to the United Arab Emirates.

“Imad Wasim has been recalled considering the T20 World Cup is likely to be held in the UAE,” he said. “He enjoys an excellent record there.”

Karachi Kings captain has played 55 ODIs and 49 T20Is for Pakistan where he has managed to score 1,288 runs and claimed 91 wickets.

