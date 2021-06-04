Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim has refused to rule out the return of veteran duo of all-rounder Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz.

Both players have been once ignored in the squads announced for the upcoming tours of England and West Indies.

While talking to the media in Lahore on Friday, Wasim reiterates that the duo are still in contention for a spot in the national team.

“I have said this before that I have been in touch with both of them [Malik and Wahab],” he said. “I will stay in touch with them in the future. You cannot rule anyone out and they’ve been briefed about what sort of roles they will be considered for in the future. We will see their performances and according to the need of the teams, anyone who has performed well can return to the team.”

Malik last represented Pakistan in a T20 match against England in September 2020 whereas Wahab last played for the Men-in-Green in a T20 contest against New Zealand in December last year.