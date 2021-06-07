Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has shown optimism of seeing Mohammad Amir play for the national team once again in the future.

The left-arm pacer has made himself unavailable for the Pakistan team selection last year after differences with coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Khan, while talking to journalist Waheed Khan on his YouTube channel, revealed that Amir is still very passionate about Pakistan cricket.

“I know Amir very well,” he said. “I have met him a couple of times in the last three months. He came to the apartment, I sat with him to talk about his issues and stuff. He is extremely passionate about Pakistan cricket, so it’s a shame for everyone that there is a hurdle, he has personal issues and doesn’t want to come back. We are still hopeful one day that he’ll come back. He is still young.

“He and Babar are good friends. Both of them are playing for Karachi Kings. We’ll never close the door on Amir because he is an unbelievable talent and is respected around the world. He is experienced as well.”

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is in his career where he managed to claim 259 wickets, which included five five-wicket hauls.