Saturday, June 12, 2021  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Wasim Jr. reveals feelings about dismissing Faf du Plessis

Pacer produced outstanding performance against Quetta Gladiators on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Young Islamabad United pacer Mohammad Wasim jr. has revealed that he felt ‘great’ after removing Quetta Gladiators veteran batsman Faf du Plessis in the match 18 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The right-arm pacer had the better of the former South Africa captain, who managed to score just five, in his first over with a peach of a delivery.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Wasim showed optimism to continue performing in the coming matches.

“It was a great feeling [to remove Du Plessis],” said the 19-year-old. “He is a great batsman. I would like to continue my performance in the upcoming games.”

Shoaib Malik in awe of Rashid Khan’s brilliant spell

Talking about his own performances in the PSL 2021, Wasim went on to add that he tries to stick to the plan given by skipper Shadab Khan and bowling coach Rumman Raees.

“I always follow the plan given to me by Shadab and Rumman,” he said. “In the early part of innings, I am focused on bowling good lengths and in the death overs, I rely on yorker and on slower ones.”

United will next face Lahore Qalandars in the match 20 of the PSL6 on Sunday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Faf du Plessis Islamabad United IU v QG Mohammad Wasim Mohammad Wasim Jr Quetta Gladiators
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
When Sarfaraz's captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
When Sarfaraz’s captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
Islamabad United suffer major blow ahead of Quetta Gladiators game
Islamabad United suffer major blow ahead of Quetta Gladiators game
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021
Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021
This is how Azam reacted after receiving the selection call
This is how Azam reacted after receiving the selection call
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.