Wasim Jr. reveals feelings about dismissing Faf du Plessis

Young Islamabad United pacer Mohammad Wasim jr. has revealed that he felt ‘great’ after removing Quetta Gladiators veteran batsman Faf du Plessis in the match 18 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The right-arm pacer had the better of the former South Africa captain, who managed to score just five, in his first over with a peach of a delivery.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Wasim showed optimism to continue performing in the coming matches.

“It was a great feeling [to remove Du Plessis],” said the 19-year-old. “He is a great batsman. I would like to continue my performance in the upcoming games.”

Talking about his own performances in the PSL 2021, Wasim went on to add that he tries to stick to the plan given by skipper Shadab Khan and bowling coach Rumman Raees.

“I always follow the plan given to me by Shadab and Rumman,” he said. “In the early part of innings, I am focused on bowling good lengths and in the death overs, I rely on yorker and on slower ones.”

United will next face Lahore Qalandars in the match 20 of the PSL6 on Sunday.