Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Samaa TV
Sports

Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty

Says, ‘Every buddy is trying, it is difficult’

Posted: Jun 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former captain Wasim Akram has urged people to stay calm as uncertainty surrounds remaining Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi.

With seven people including three cricketers are still waiting for UAE visas, it seems highly unlikely for the PCB to resume the sixth edition of the league anytime soon.

Akram, who is currently serving as the Karachi Kings President, is currently going through quarantine in Abu Dhabi, said it is difficult to organise the tournament in these testing times.

Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision

“Life is quarantine is quite difficult,” said the legendary pacer in a video on Twitter. “I can imagine everyone is excited and at the same time concerned that when PSL is going to resume. Believe me, every buddy is trying, it is difficult. UAE has different protocols for every country due to this Covid situation. Crew and players from South Africa are quarantining for 10 days and we [from Pakistan] have only a day to go. Hang in there guys.”

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak.

As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

