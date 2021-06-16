Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Usman Shinwari reveals secret behind match-winning performance against Lahore Qalanders

Pacer registered figures of 3-32 in four overs

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PSL

Quetta Gladiators pacer Usman Khan Shinwari has revealed that the reason behind a match-winning performance against Lahore Qalandars was bowling fuller lengths which helped in getting assistance from the pitch.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men secured an 18-run victory against last season’s runners up in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Tuesday.

Shinwari, while speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board, revealed that he asked the skipper to give him the first over.

“I asked Saifi [Sarfaraz] to let me bowl the first over,” he said. “I was confident if we were able to pick wickets early on in the innings that it will be difficult for them to chase 159 on this wicket. I was a getting a lot of help from this pitch. The secret was that you needed to pitch the ball up to get swing and seam.”

No room for mistakes for Karachi Kings, says Imad Wasim

Shinwari further went on to state that his only motive in the final over was to remove in-form Tim David.

“When I came to bowl my final over, I had one thing in mind which was to pick up the wicket [of Tim David] and I got the desired result,” he added.

The left-arm pacer bowled an excellent spell in Gladiators’ victory where he claimed figures of three for 32 in his four overs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket HBL PSL6 Lahore Qalanders LQ v QG Quetta Gladiators Usman Shinwari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
UEFA confirms Eriksen 'stabilised' after onfield collapse
UEFA confirms Eriksen ‘stabilised’ after onfield collapse
Sarfaraz, Shinwari help Quetta Gladiators stun Lahore Qalandars
Sarfaraz, Shinwari help Quetta Gladiators stun Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
Munro, Iftikhar lead United to stunning win over Kings
Munro, Iftikhar lead United to stunning win over Kings
PSL 2021: Asif, Musa star as United down Qalandars
PSL 2021: Asif, Musa star as United down Qalandars
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.