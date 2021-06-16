Usman Shinwari reveals secret behind match-winning performance against Lahore Qalanders

Quetta Gladiators pacer Usman Khan Shinwari has revealed that the reason behind a match-winning performance against Lahore Qalandars was bowling fuller lengths which helped in getting assistance from the pitch.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men secured an 18-run victory against last season’s runners up in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Tuesday.

Shinwari, while speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board, revealed that he asked the skipper to give him the first over.

“I asked Saifi [Sarfaraz] to let me bowl the first over,” he said. “I was confident if we were able to pick wickets early on in the innings that it will be difficult for them to chase 159 on this wicket. I was a getting a lot of help from this pitch. The secret was that you needed to pitch the ball up to get swing and seam.”

No room for mistakes for Karachi Kings, says Imad Wasim

Shinwari further went on to state that his only motive in the final over was to remove in-form Tim David.

“When I came to bowl my final over, I had one thing in mind which was to pick up the wicket [of Tim David] and I got the desired result,” he added.

The left-arm pacer bowled an excellent spell in Gladiators’ victory where he claimed figures of three for 32 in his four overs.