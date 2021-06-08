Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Usman Qadir reveals toughest batting opponent

Says Babar Azam is very difficult batsman to bowl

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Star Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir has revealed that prolific Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the toughest batsman he has bowled to. 

“In PSL, bowling to Babar Azam is very difficult because he is the sort of batsman who can hit you for a four or six at will,” he said while speaking to Cricket Pakistan. “He is always looking to take singles and even scores runs on the good balls. I would love to get him out on the first ball [in next match against Karachi Kings].”

“He is a great player and number one batsman in the world. It’s not easy to achieve that feat as there is a lot of hard work and sacrifices behind that.”

The revelation is an interesting one because both Usman and Babar are friends from an early age and have played a lot of cricket together.

Usman is currently Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League 2021 which is set to resume from Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

