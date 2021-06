Islamabad United will face Multan Sultans in the Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The winner of the match will be able to cement their place in the final of the competition whereas the loser will have another opportunity.

Shadab Khan-led unit finished on top of the league table with 16 points whereas Mohammad Rizwan’s men finished on the second spot with 10 points.