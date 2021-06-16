Tim David reveals reason behind Qalandars’ loss against Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars’ middle-order batsman Tim David believes losing too many wickets in the middle overs was the primary reason for the side’s defeat against Quetta Gladiators.

Sohail Akhtar-led unit were on the losing side in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday.

While talking to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the right-hander showed optimism about the team’s chances of making a comeback in the upcoming matches.

“I think we lost too many wickets in the middle that hurt us too much,” he said. “We played good cricket. However, the last two results didn’t go our way but I believe that if we continue playing our exciting brand of cricket, I am sure that results will be in our favour.”

Commenting on his own performance, David showed disappointed for failing to finish the game.

“I think finisher needs to win the game.” he said. “I would have liked to win today. It would have been better if I had achieved the target.”