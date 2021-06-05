Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
This is how Azam reacted after receiving the selection call

The right-hander is part of T20I squad against England, Windies

Posted: Jun 5, 2021
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Uncapped batsman Azam Khan has said that he burst into tears after receiving his maiden call for Pakistan team.

The right-handed batsman, who represents Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, was picked in the national T20I squad for tours of England and West Indies on Friday.

In a video released by the Quetta Gladiators, Azam revealed how he received the news and his initial reaction.

“I was having breakfast when Nabeel [Quetta’s Media Manager] told me about my selection for the Pakistan T20I squad,” he said. “At first I thought he was joking. Then, I left my breakfast and straight away went to my father [Moin Khan] and that was an emotional movie moment.”

When Sarfaraz’s captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli

“I wasn’t expecting to be selected so early. I am happy because my hard work for the past year has paid off,” he added.

The Quetta Gladiator batsman also thanked team owner Nadeem Omar, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and management for showing faith in his talent.

He went on to add that he will have to increase his efforts because to be a consistent member of the Pakistan team.

The 22-year-old has played 36 T20 games where he scored over 700 runs.  

