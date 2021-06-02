Wednesday, June 2, 2021  | 20 Shawwal, 1442
Tabish Khan opens up about feelings while making Test debut

Pacer was given Test cap during Zimbabwe tour

Posted: Jun 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan pacer Tabish Khan has opened up about making his Test debut saying that it was a dream comes true.

The 36-year-old, who has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for over a decade, was given the Test cap in the second match against Zimbabwe in Harare.

While speaking to SAMAA exclusively, the Karachi-born pacer said that he cannot express his emotions at the time when he was named in Test squad for the first time.

“It was an amazing experience,” said Tabish. “I got a call from Waqar Younis that I was making Test debut tomorrow. It did not sleep that night. Everyone in the team was excited and congratulated me. It was an unreal moment for me because I received news of the debut for the person who I grew up watching and idealising.”

ICC Champions Trophy back, T20 and ODI World Cups expanded

The right-armer went on to also expressed his desire to play in the Pakistan Super League.

“I was picked by Karachi Kings once, but didn’t get the opportunity to play,” he said. “It would like to play the tournament and it is up to the franchises owners if they want me or not.” 

Commenting on his future goals, Tabish said he would like to follow in the footsteps of Pakistan greats.

“I would like to make records like Waqar and Wasim [Akram] did,” he said. “I know I can never be as good as they were. But I would love to register international records for the country.”

The right-arm pacer has played 138 Frist-Class matches in his career where he has managed to claim 599 wickets at an average of 24.37, which include 38 five-wicket and seven 10-wicket hauls.


 
