Squads for England, Windies tours set to be announced

The Men-in-Green will depart after PSL 2021 conclusion

Jun 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Jun 3, 2021

Photo: AFP

Squads for the tours of England and West Indies are likely to be announced later this week.

The Pakistan cricket team will tour the European country right after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 where they will face the world champions in three ODIs and then in three 20-over matches.

After that, the Men-in-Green will travel to West Indies where they will face the home team in four T20Is and two Test matches.

According to sources, the squads will be announced later this week by chief selector Mohammad Wasim.

It is believed that he will first announce the squad for the England tour whereas for the tour of Caribbean, the contingent will be announced later.

