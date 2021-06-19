Sohail Akhtar reveals reason for Lahore Qalandars’ failure in PSL6

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar believes that back-to-back batting failures have put his side on verge of elimination from Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Heading into the Abu Dhabi-leg, Lahore Qalandars were one of the favourites to qualify for the playoffs.

However, after four straight defeats in the competition, they are now sitting at fourth place on the points table with 10 points.

Their fate in the league will depend on the result of the match between defending champions Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

While speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the right-hander was disappointed with the batting performance and said they were unable to deliver on crunch moments.

“It is all about momentum in T20 cricket,” said Akhtar. “We had good momentum early on in the tournament. I think our batsmen flopped suddenly and were unable to deliver as we would have liked.”

Akhtar further went on to praise the bowling department, who according to him did not get enough support.

“I think our bowling department did well,” he said to the media after the match. “But I think we couldn’t give them the support that they deserved and I think it is pretty evident that you cannot become a successful T20 team if your batting department fails to deliver consistently.”