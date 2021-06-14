Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Slovakia stun 10-men Poland in Euro 2020 fixture

Tarkovič’s men secured a memorable 2-1 victory on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter/ Euro2020

Slovakia secured a memorable 2-1 victory over 10-man Poland in the opening match of Group E in Euro 2020 on Monday.

An own goal from Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny handed Slovakia the lead on 18 minutes, but Karol Linetty equalised for Poland right at the start of the second half.

Poland were reduced to 10 men on the hour when midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak picked up a second yellow card, and Slovakia made their advantage count as Skriniar drove in the winner at a corner.

Slovakia, who reached the last 16 on their European Championship debut five years ago, play Sweden next in Group E on Friday while Poland go to Seville to face Spain the following day.

Poland coach Paulo Sousa opted to start Robert Lewandowski as the lone striker, with his attacking options limited by injuries that ruled both Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek out of the tournament.

Marek Hamsik, who led Slovakia at the 2010 World Cup as well as Euro 2016, earned his record-extending 127th cap for his country after shaking off a niggling calf injury.

Slovakia started well as Ondrej Duda’s shot squirmed just wide, and it wasn’t long before they went in front.

Robert Mak danced past two defenders as he drifted in from the left wing, his low strike taking a slight deflection and smacking the post before bouncing off the grounded Szczesny and tricking over the line.

Szczesny, who was sent off in the opening game of Euro 2012 when Poland were co-hosts, became the first goalkeeper in the competition’s history to be credited with an own goal.

Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucha’s dipping effort from distance dropped narrowly over, and Poland levelled 32 seconds after half-time as Linetty finished off a sharp team move with a scruffy shot that rolled into the corner.

Linetty then stabbed a cross straight at Martin Dubravka, but the dismissal of Krychowiak proved costly as Skriniar controlled a corner and coolly tucked home to put Slovakia back on top.

Jan Bednarek prodded wide in stoppage time as Poland pressed in vain for an equaliser, still yet to score more than once in 12 European Championship games.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Euro 2020 Football poland slovakia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
peshawar vs lahore 2021,peshawar vs lahore scorecard 2020,lahore vs peshawar who won,peshawar vs lahore qalandar,lahore vs peshawar live streaming,peshawar vs lahore match time,peshawar vs lahore psl live,lahore qalandars,peshawar vs lahore live score,peshawar vs lahore today match,peshawar vs lahore live match,peshawar vs lahore match prediction,samaa tv live,news headlines,pm imran khan live,samaa sports,samaa sports islamabad united
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
UEFA confirms Eriksen 'stabilised' after onfield collapse
UEFA confirms Eriksen ‘stabilised’ after onfield collapse
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2021: Asif, Musa star as United down Qalandars
PSL 2021: Asif, Musa star as United down Qalandars
Rizwan, Dhani star as Multan Sultans thrash Peshawar Zalmi
Rizwan, Dhani star as Multan Sultans thrash Peshawar Zalmi
Live blog: Munro, Iftikhar take United closer to important win
Live blog: Munro, Iftikhar take United closer to important win
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.