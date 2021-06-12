Saturday, June 12, 2021  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Sports

Shoaib Malik in awe of Rashid Khan’s brilliant spell

The Right-arm leggie claimed five-wicket haul against Peshawar Zalmi

Posted: Jun 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Photo: PSL

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik heaped praise on Lahore Qalandars’ star leg-spinner Rashid Khan after his stunning spell tore apart Peshawar Zalmi’s batting line-up in the match 17 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The Afghanistan’s star leggie bagged five wickets for just 20 runs as Sohail Akhtar-led unit secured a 10-run win on Thursday.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Malik—who scored a brilliant 73 off just 48 balls—stated that Rashid’s spell was a difference on the night.

“Regardless of all the extra runs we conceded, it was still Rashid’s spell which broke our back with his five wickets,” he said. “He took all those batsmen who have the good strike rate wherever they play in the world and that haul was the one that changed the game.”

Zalmi will now face Quetta Gladiators in the next match on Saturday.

