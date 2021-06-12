Shoaib Malik highlights ‘missing element’ in Peshawar Zalmi squad

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik believes that Peshawar Zalmi are lacking wrist-spinner in the line-up.

The 2017 champions suffered a 10-run defeat in match 17 of the Pakistan Super League against Lahore Qalandars where they ended up conceding 170 runs despite picking up four wickets for just 25 runs inside the first seven overs.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Malik credited the batting of Ben Dunk and Tim David, who according to him batted ‘exceptionally’.

Wasim Jr. reveals feelings about dismissing Faf du Plessis

“We were not really expecting them to get to 170,” he said. “We did bowl well upfront but the missing element was a wrist-spinner who could have made a difference with strikes in the middle overs. We should appreciate Ben Dunk and Tim David, who batted exceptionally well and with a high strike-rate on a tough wicket.”

Wahab Riaz-led unit will now face Quetta Gladiators in their next match on Saturday.