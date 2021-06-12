Saturday, June 12, 2021  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Shoaib Malik highlights ‘missing element’ in Peshawar Zalmi squad

Wahab Riaz-led unit suffered 10-run defeat against Qalandars

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik believes that Peshawar Zalmi are lacking wrist-spinner in the line-up.

The 2017 champions suffered a 10-run defeat in match 17 of the Pakistan Super League against Lahore Qalandars where they ended up conceding 170 runs despite picking up four wickets for just 25 runs inside the first seven overs.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Malik credited the batting of Ben Dunk and Tim David, who according to him batted ‘exceptionally’.

Wasim Jr. reveals feelings about dismissing Faf du Plessis

“We were not really expecting them to get to 170,” he said. “We did bowl well upfront but the missing element was a wrist-spinner who could have made a difference with strikes in the middle overs. We should appreciate Ben Dunk and Tim David, who batted exceptionally well and with a high strike-rate on a tough wicket.”

Wahab Riaz-led unit will now face Quetta Gladiators in their next match on Saturday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket HBL PSL6 Pakistan Peshawar Zalmi shoaib malik
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
When Sarfaraz's captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
When Sarfaraz’s captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
Islamabad United suffer major blow ahead of Quetta Gladiators game
Islamabad United suffer major blow ahead of Quetta Gladiators game
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021
Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021
This is how Azam reacted after receiving the selection call
This is how Azam reacted after receiving the selection call
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.