HOME > Sports

Shan Masood confident about Multan Sultans reaching PSL playoffs

Rizwan's men are win away from knockouts

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Multan Sultans opening batsman Shan Masood is confident that his side will secure a spot in the Pakistan Super League 2021 playoffs.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side registered a 110-run victory against Quetta Gladiators Wednesday. It means they are now just a win away from securing the playoff spot.

“Exactly it is all about momentum,” Shan said, while speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“The road to the playoffs is in our hands. We have to win one out of two games,” he said.

“We are playing against two good oppositions. But we will try to put all our efforts into the next game and make things easy for ourselves.”

The batsman spoke about the game plan that Sultans adopted against Gladiators. “It’s important how we go about the powerplay,” he said.

“We have seen games won and lost in the first six overs. I and Rizi [Rizwan] had a simple plan that whoever gets the good start should bat deep. Not every day Rizi and Sohaib [Maqsood] are going to perform,” he said.

“I got the good start. I hit [Mohammad] Nawaz for two boundaries in an over which gave me confidence and momentum for my inning.”

About his performance, the left-hander said the wickets in hand gave him the liberty to express himself.

“Every format has different demands. It is good that T20 allows you to express yourself. Sometimes it gives you the chance to go all out because you have wickets in hand,” Shan said.

“So it allowed me to express myself freely and luckily it paid off.”  

Multan Sultans will face off Lahore Qalandars on June 18.

Cricket HBL PSL6 PSL playoffs Shan Masood. Multan Sultans
 
