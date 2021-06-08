Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Sports

Shahid Afridi’s absence affects Multan Sultans’ morale: Usman Qadir

All-rounder ruled out of the tournament due to back injury

Posted: Jun 8, 2021
SAMAA
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir believes that Multan Sultans will miss the veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The 44-year-old was ruled out of the PSL’s Abu Dhabi-leg after suffering a back injury.

Usman, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, expressed optimism that the all-rounder will regain fitness soon.

“Shahid [Afridi] is a very experienced player and will miss his presence in the squad,” he said. “We were also discussing the same thing during our practice session yesterday. Obviously, the team’s morale also goes down as he is the sort of player who can change the game single-handedly. Hopefully he gets fit soon.”

The promising leg-spinner has represented Pakistan in 11 T20Is and one ODI, where he has claimed 19 wickets.

PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
When Sarfaraz's captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Here's why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey
