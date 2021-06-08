Shahid Afridi’s absence affects Multan Sultans’ morale: Usman Qadir

Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir believes that Multan Sultans will miss the veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The 44-year-old was ruled out of the PSL’s Abu Dhabi-leg after suffering a back injury.

Usman, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, expressed optimism that the all-rounder will regain fitness soon.

“Shahid [Afridi] is a very experienced player and will miss his presence in the squad,” he said. “We were also discussing the same thing during our practice session yesterday. Obviously, the team’s morale also goes down as he is the sort of player who can change the game single-handedly. Hopefully he gets fit soon.”

The promising leg-spinner has represented Pakistan in 11 T20Is and one ODI, where he has claimed 19 wickets.