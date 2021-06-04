Shaheen Afridi optimistic about Qalandars’ chances of lifting PSL trophy

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is optimistic about Lahore Qalandars’ chances of lifting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in the 2021 season.

The last year’s finalist is currently sitting at the fourth position on the points table after winning three out of four matches played before the tournament postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The left-arm pacer, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, showed confidence in the team’s chances in this year’s competition.

“I think the way we started the PSL, the players gelled together very well,” he said. “This time too we will try to continue the same [momentum] the way we started. We will try out best to win the trophy for Lahore Qalandars.”

The 21-year-old has played 79 T20s in his career where he has managed to claim 106 wickets at an impressive average of 21.47 and a strike rate of 16.60.