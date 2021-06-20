Sunday, June 20, 2021  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Cricket

Shadab Khan reveals Multan Sultans’ weakness ahead of playoffs clash

Islamabad United will face Rizwan-led unit in Qualifier on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has revealed that his team will try to expose Multan Sultans’ long tail in the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Both teams will face off in the Qualifier on Monday after finishing on the first two spots of the league table.

While talking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the star all-rounder stated that his players will try to take early wickets in the big match.

“We know that their batting does not have a great depth,” said Shadab. “We will try to expose it by taking early wickets of the batsmen who are in-form so their tail will play the majority of the overs.”

Talking about United’s overall performance in the competition, the 22-year-old expressed satisfaction over the commitment of his players.

“As a captain, all I want is the commitment from my players,” he said. “The way we bounced back after conceding so many runs against Multan shows the character of the team. The result is not in our hand but I sincerely believe that if we give our 100 per cent, we will get positive results.”

United finished the season on the top of the charts after securing eight wins in 10 matches.

Cricket Islamabad United Multan Sultans pakistan super league PSL 2021 shadab khan
 
RELATED STORIES

