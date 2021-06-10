Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Shadab calls for batting strategy change after Qalandars beat United

Islamabad United suffered five-wicket defeat in match 15 of PSL

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PSL

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has called for a change in batting strategy in the upcoming matches after suffering a defeat in the first match after the resumption of Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

United suffered a five-wicket defeat against Lahore Qalandars in match 15 of the cash-rich league which resumed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Shadab was very optimistic that his side would make a strong comeback in the tournament.  

“We have a lot of positives from the game,” said Shadab. “The conditions here are a bit different from Karachi. Wickets are a bit dodgy and as a batsman, we have to change our strategy for upcoming games,” Islamabad captain said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board

“I am satisfied with my team’s performance. We will learn from our mistakes and will make a strong comeback in the next game,” he added.  

Shadab went on to praise the young pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. for his consistent performances in the league. “Getting picked for Pakistan team means he has a lot of potential,” he said.

“Performing under pressure especially being an emerging player is very good. He is very consistent and bowls at excellent lengths in any given situation.

“He was brilliant for us in Karachi and doing great here as well. He bowls well in death overs and in pressure situations, which is a good sign for us and for the Pakistan team,” he added.

Commenting on his comeback in competitive cricket, Shadab said, “I am 100 per cent fit and feeling a lot better.”

“Playing a game after two to three months gape is not easy. I am confident to return to my best in upcoming games,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket HBL PSL6 HBLPSL6 Islamabad United Mohammad Wasim Shadab Khan. Lahore Qalandars
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
PSL 2021: Rashid stars as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
When Sarfaraz's captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
When Sarfaraz’s captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
Here's why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
Here’s why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
PCB set to offer players central contract before England tour
PCB set to offer players central contract before England tour
Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey
Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry
Squads for England, Windies tours set to be announced
Squads for England, Windies tours set to be announced
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.