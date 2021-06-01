Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

‘Seasoned campaigner’ Malik eager to play finisher role for Zalmi

Veteran all-rounder pleased with his form, fitness

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik is eager to play a finisher role for Peshawar Zalmi in the second-leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The PCB earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to June 20, 2021.

However, after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring India, franchises asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organise the remaining matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Malik, in a post shared by the PSL on Twitter, stated that as a seasoned campaigner, his role is to use his experience for the benefit of the team.

“As a seasoned campaigner, my job is to use my experience to the benefit of my team and play the finisher’s role with the bat in tough situations,” he said. “I am pleased with my batting form and fitness standards that I was able to put on show during the Karachi-leg.”

Malik is the third-highest run-getter in the history of T20 cricket with 10,488 runs in 389 innings at an average of 37.06.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket pakistan super league Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 shoaib malik
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
Guptill looking forward to batting with 'world-class Babar'
Guptill looking forward to batting with ‘world-class Babar’
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
PCB to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for PSL 2021
PCB to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for PSL 2021
Sarfaraz Ahmed among 25 yet to receive UAE visas: report
Sarfaraz Ahmed among 25 yet to receive UAE visas: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.