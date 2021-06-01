‘Seasoned campaigner’ Malik eager to play finisher role for Zalmi

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik is eager to play a finisher role for Peshawar Zalmi in the second-leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The PCB earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to June 20, 2021.

However, after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring India, franchises asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organise the remaining matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Malik, in a post shared by the PSL on Twitter, stated that as a seasoned campaigner, his role is to use his experience for the benefit of the team.

“As a seasoned campaigner, my job is to use my experience to the benefit of my team and play the finisher’s role with the bat in tough situations,” he said. “I am pleased with my batting form and fitness standards that I was able to put on show during the Karachi-leg.”

Malik is the third-highest run-getter in the history of T20 cricket with 10,488 runs in 389 innings at an average of 37.06.