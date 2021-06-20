Sunday, June 20, 2021  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Sarfaraz Ahmed highlights reason behind Quetta Gladiators’ poor campaign

Side failed to secure playoffs spot for second consecutive season

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed believes that foreign players’ lack of availability for the full tournament was the primary reason behind Quetta Gladiators’ poor performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The 2019 champions had a dreadful campaign where they finished in the last place of the league table with just four points after 10 matches.

While talking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Sarfaraz revealed that the team combination could not get settled because of numerous reasons.

“It is true that overall, we did not play good cricket throughout the tournament,” he said. “I think the most significant problem for us was that we never had a settled team combination, largely because no foreign players stayed with us throughout the tournament.

“In the first phase, players like Tom Banton, Ben Cutting and Dale Steyn played without any practice matches. Then in the second half, the likes of Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis got injured and left. We never really had our full strength in the competition.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket pakistan super league PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
Danish stars as Karachi Kings book PSL playoffs berth
Danish stars as Karachi Kings book PSL playoffs berth
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down spirited Multan Sultans
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down spirited Multan Sultans
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Sarfaraz, Shinwari help Quetta Gladiators stun Lahore Qalandars
Sarfaraz, Shinwari help Quetta Gladiators stun Lahore Qalandars
Masood stars as Sultans end Gladiators’ journey in PSL 2021
Masood stars as Sultans end Gladiators’ journey in PSL 2021
PSL 2021: Zazai, bowlers help Peshawar Zalmi thrash Karachi Kings
PSL 2021: Zazai, bowlers help Peshawar Zalmi thrash Karachi Kings
Munro, Iftikhar lead United to stunning win over Kings
Munro, Iftikhar lead United to stunning win over Kings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.