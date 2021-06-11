Sarfaraz admits Gladiators’ chances of qualifying for playoffs are ‘slim’

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has admitted that his team’s chances of qualifying to the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 are very ‘slim’.

The 2019 champions have struggled to find the right combination in the Karachi-leg of the competition where they ended up losing four out of five matches played.

Sarfaraz, while talking in a virtual press conference on Thursday, expressed optimism that his team will make a comeback in the coming matches.

“Our chances of qualifying to the playoffs are very slim,” he said. “ But I am confident that my team is capable of making a comeback.”

Talking about the team’s performance in the first-half of the PSL 2021, the wicketkeeper-batsman highlighted fielding as a major concern.

“We played good cricket thought out the campaign but our fielding was below par,” said Sarfaraz. “We batted well and also our bowling was decent too. However, we dropped a few catches which cost us the games.”

Gladiators will face Islamabad United in the match 18 of the competition on Friday.