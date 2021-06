Quetta Gladiators will be hoping to finally break their losing streak when they will face Lahore Qalandars in the match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit are currently placed on the bottom of the league table with just two points after seven matches played. On the other hand, Sohail Akhtar-led unit are placed on the second spot with 10 points.