Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Qalandars, United clash to kickoff PSL6 in Abu Dhabi

Tournament will resume from June 9

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

A mouthwatering clash between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will resume the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The schedule was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release on Thursday evening where last season’s runners up will face two-time champions on June 9.

Two matches will be played the following day on June 10th—first between Peshawar Zalmi and Qalandars and second between United and Quetta Gladiators.

The last round match will be played on the 19th of June between Multan Sultans and United.

The playoffs will begin on June 21st whereas the final will be played on June 24th. Abu Dhabi will host all the remaining matches.

There will be six double-headers in the competition to be played on June 10, 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21st whereas June 20 and 23 will be rest days.

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The PCB earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to June 20, 2021.

However, after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring India, franchises asked the PCB to organise the remaining matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Schedule:

9 June – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

10 June – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings; Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

11 June – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

12 June – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

13 June – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars; Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

14 June – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

15 June – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

16 June – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

17 June – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

18 June – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

19 June – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

20 June – Practice           

21 Jun – Qualifier (1 v 2); Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)

22 Jun – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)

23 June – Rest/practice

24 Jun – Final

Cricket Islamabad United LAHORE QALANDARS pakistan super league PSL 2021
 
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.