Teams will face off in match 20 of the PSL 2021

Lahore Qalandars will be hoping to cement their place in the playoffs when they will face Islamabad United in the match 20 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Sohail Akhtar-led unit are currently placed on the top of the table with 10 points. On the other hand, United will be without pacers Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali.