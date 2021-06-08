Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

PTV won’t air Pakistan-England series: Fawad Chaudhry

India has the right to broadcast matches

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Pakistan Television will not be able to air Pakistan-England series in the country.

The minister explained that India has all the broadcasting rights for South Asia. The cabinet did not grant PTV permission to sign the contract, Chaudhry remarked. “We can not have any business with India.”

Sony Pictures Network India (SPN) has the right to telecast and stream matches played in England.

In March 2018, SPN signed a five-year deal with the England Cricket Board to broadcast all the matches played in England.

Pakistan-England series

Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England from July 8 to July 20.

The team, led by star batsman Babar Azam, will depart on June 25 from Abu Dhabi after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition.

After the tour, the Green Caps will then depart for Caribbean where they will face pff againt West Indies in five T20Is and two Tests.

