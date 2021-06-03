PSL6: Wasim Jr reveals ‘dream wicket’ objective

Young pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr has set his sight on the ‘dream wicket’ of prolific batsman Babar Azam in the Pakistan Super League (2021).

The cash-rich T20 league is set to resume from July 9 in Abu Dhabi after it was halted in March earlier this year due to coronavirus outbreak.

Wasim, who is representing Islamabad United in the PSL, expressed optimism in getting the better of the Karachi Kings’ star batsman.

“I bowled a lot to Babar in the nets during South Africa tour,” he said. “I want to dismiss him in this PSL, so that I can achieve my dream wicket,” said Wasim while speaking to Cricket Pakistan.

The 19-year-old conceded 14 runs to the right-hander in the match between United and Kings earlier in the campaign. Babar is currently the leading runs getter in the cash-rich league where he scored 1774 runs in 50 innings.