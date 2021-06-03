Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

PSL6: Wasim Jr reveals ‘dream wicket’ objective

The right-arm pacer is representing Islamabad United in the league

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Young pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr has set his sight on the ‘dream wicket’ of prolific batsman Babar Azam in the Pakistan Super League (2021).

The cash-rich T20 league is set to resume from July 9 in Abu Dhabi after it was halted in March earlier this year due to coronavirus outbreak.

Wasim, who is representing Islamabad United in the PSL, expressed optimism in getting the better of the Karachi Kings’ star batsman.

Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey

“I bowled a lot to Babar in the nets during South Africa tour,” he said.  “I want to dismiss him in this PSL, so that I can achieve my dream wicket,” said Wasim while speaking to Cricket Pakistan.

The 19-year-old conceded 14 runs to the right-hander in the match between United and Kings earlier in the campaign. Babar is currently the leading runs getter in the cash-rich league where he scored 1774 runs in 50 innings.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket HBL PSL6 Mohammad Wasim psl6
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
HBL PSL6, Mohammad Wasim, Babar Azam, Cricket, PSL6
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Guptill looking forward to batting with 'world-class Babar'
Guptill looking forward to batting with ‘world-class Babar’
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
ICC Champions Trophy back, T20 and ODI World Cups expanded
ICC Champions Trophy back, T20 and ODI World Cups expanded
PSL 2021 to resume from June 9: PCB
PSL 2021 to resume from June 9: PCB
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.