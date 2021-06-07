PSL 2021: Umar Amin, three others receive UAE visas

Four players have received their respective visas to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The development was announced by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release where it stated that Umar Amin, Hammad Azam, Khalid Usman and Asif Afridi will depart for Abu Dhabi on the next available flight.

Only one cricketer — Imran Randhawa — is still waiting for the visa to join the teams for the competition which is set to begin from June 9.

Naseem Shah lauds Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership skills

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The PCB earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to June 20, 2021.

However, after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring India, franchises asked the PCB to organise the remaining matches in the UAE.