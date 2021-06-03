Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

PSL 2021 to resume from June 9: PCB

Tournament was postponed after coronavirus outbreak in March

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume from June 9, 2021.

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release on Thursday.

The statement stated that there will be six double-headers played in the competition.

On the day of double-headers, the first match will begin at 1800 hrs (PST) whereas the second fixture will begin at 2300 hrs (PST).

On the day of only one fixture, the game will begin at 2100 hrs (PST). The detailed schedule will be resumed later in the day.

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The PCB earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to June 20, 2021.

However, after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring India, franchises asked the PCB to organise the remaining matches in the United Arab Emirates.

