Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB

Board announced development in a press release on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be concluded on June 24.

The development was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release after a virtual meeting with the franchises on Tuesday.

As per the statement, the board is hopeful that the tournament will resume from June 7, but that is depending on the entrance permission for broadcasters from Indian from the Abu Dhabi authorities on June 5. However, if they are not allowed, the tournament is likely to begin from June 9th.

The statement confirmed that the Pakistan cricket team will now depart for England on the morning of June 25 instead of June 23 in order to give a few more days to complete the event.

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The PCB earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to June 20, 2021.

However, after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring India, franchises asked the PCB to organise the remaining matches in the United Arab Emirates.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) pakistan super league PCB PSL 2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
Guptill looking forward to batting with 'world-class Babar'
Guptill looking forward to batting with ‘world-class Babar’
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
PCB to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for PSL 2021
PCB to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for PSL 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.