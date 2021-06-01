PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be concluded on June 24.

The development was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release after a virtual meeting with the franchises on Tuesday.

As per the statement, the board is hopeful that the tournament will resume from June 7, but that is depending on the entrance permission for broadcasters from Indian from the Abu Dhabi authorities on June 5. However, if they are not allowed, the tournament is likely to begin from June 9th.

The statement confirmed that the Pakistan cricket team will now depart for England on the morning of June 25 instead of June 23 in order to give a few more days to complete the event.

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The PCB earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to June 20, 2021.

However, after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring India, franchises asked the PCB to organise the remaining matches in the United Arab Emirates.