PSL 2021: Shahnawaz Dhani reveals feelings after Multan Sultans’ selection

Young pacer Shahnawaz Dhani has revealed that he ‘could not believe’ that he was drafted by Multan Sultans for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The right-arm pacer was selected by the franchise in the Emerging Category for the sixth edition of the Pakistan’s cash-rich T20 league.

While talking to Criciwick, the 22-year-old revealed that he was informed by the people in his village that he was drafted by the Sultans.

“PSL is a huge brand and everyone, everywhere follows it,” said Dhani. “When I was drafted by Multan for PSL 2021, people from my village called and informed me about it. To be very honest, I couldn’t believe it that but it was a proud moment for me and my family.”

Dhani impressed everyone with his aggression and pace in the Karachi-leg of the competition.

Imran Tahir reveals helping Usman Qadir in becoming better bowler

However, one thing became famous was his close bond with West Indies’ explosive all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.

Talking about the 2016 ICC World T20 final’s hero, the youngster revealed that he is like his ‘big brother’ for him.

“Brathwaite is like a big brother for me,” said Dhani. “He treated me really nicely. West Indians are famous for their celebrations in T20 cricket so he asked me that I should have a unique way to celebrate my wickets as that is why we had a unique celebration. I am going to miss him this time around as he will not be there for the remaining PSL matches.”

Multan Sultans are currently placed on the fifth position of the PSL 2021 table with just two points after five matches played.