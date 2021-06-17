PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, Shaheen exchange friendly tweets after on-field brawl

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed and star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi have exchanged friendly tweets after being involved in an on-field brawl.

The duo was involved in a heated exchange of words during the match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the Gladiators innings when the wicketkeeper-batsman was hit while facing a short pitch delivery on the bowling of the left-arm pacer.

The development divided supporters as well as some journalists and both players received criticism from different quarters.

However, on Thursday, both Sarfaraz and Shaheen exchanged nice words on Twitter.

It’s all good bro.

Whatever happened in the field it should stay in the field.

You are the star of Pakistan too.

May Allah give you more success in life. You are little brother to me .All is well 😍🙌 https://t.co/zmRY2a72Em — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) June 17, 2021

It is believed that both players were called by the match referee after the incident as well to clear any misconception.