Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Cricket

PSL 2021: Sammy remains confident of Peshawar Zalmi’s playoffs chances

Side currently placed on second spot with 10 points

Posted: Jun 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Peshawar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy believes that his side has done enough to secure a spot in Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs for the sixth season in a row.

Wahab Riaz-led unit are currently sitting on the second spot on the points table despite suffering a 15-run defeat against Islamabad United — chasing a record 248-runs target — in their last round match on Thursday. 

While speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the former West Indies captain said that it was a good batting track but stated that conceding nearly 250 runs in just 20 overs can never be acceptable.

“I am proud with the batting display we put out there,” said the former all-rounder. “However, I am vastly disappointed with the way we fielded. I know it was a good wicket to bat but is in no way a 250-run wicket. This is something we have to look at. Hopefully, we are still in the playoffs and we may get a chance to correct it.”

Sammy went on to praise that fighting spirit of the team which he believes may have saved the Zalmi’s spot in the playoffs.

“We still believed that we could have chased it down,” he said. “If you look at the scenario, we lost by 15 runs. It was a massive effort from the boys. We knew looking at the table, net run-rate is going to come into play. Therefore, to only lose a game by 15 runs was a massive effort which will obviously put us in a position for the playoffs.”

RELATED STORIES

MOST READ
MOST READ
