PSL 2021 live blog: United opt to bowl against Sultans

Here is Multan Sultans lineup:

Let’s take a look at Islamabad United’s starting lineup:

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Shadab Khan has won the toss and Islamabad United will be bowling first.

Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs stage.

It is Islamabad United who will take on Multan Sultans.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 30 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.