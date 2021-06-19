Saturday, June 19, 2021  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

PSL 2021 live blog: United opt to bowl against Sultans

Match 30 is being played in Abu Dhabi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Here is Multan Sultans lineup:

Let’s take a look at Islamabad United’s starting lineup:

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Shadab Khan has won the toss and Islamabad United will be bowling first.

Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs stage.

It is Islamabad United who will take on Multan Sultans.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for match 30 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

