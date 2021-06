Match will be played in Abu Dhabi on Monday

Karachi Kings will face a tough test when they take on an in-form Islamabad United team in the match 22 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Imad Wasim-led unit are currently placed on the fourth position with just six points after six matches played.

On the other hand, Shadab Khan’s men are the table-toppers going into the clash after having secured 10 points.