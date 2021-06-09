PSL 2021: Imad Wasim hints at changing batting position

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has hinted that he would consider batting up in the order depending on the situation.

The all-rounder usually bats lower in the order and plays the role of a finisher for both the franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well as for the national team.

The 32-year-old, while talking in a virtual conference, said that he is satisfied with the team combination for the remaining PSL 2021 matches.

“If my team needs it, I can consider batting a little higher in the order,” said Imad. “Individual performances however are not the aim. I will do whatever is good for the team. If I feel that other bowlers are bowling better than me then I will keep using them instead of bowling myself. We will plan for each match individually. Karachi Kings’ combination is really good in both batting and bowling departments.”

Moreover, the Karachi Kings captain was of the view that playing in Abu Dhabi will be a new challenge for his players.

“Our performances in Karachi are a thing of the past,” he said. “It is a new environment, new conditions and some changes in the team. It is overall a new challenge. We will come into the ground with renewed energy.”

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The Pakistan Cricket Board earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to June 20, 2021.

However, after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring India, franchises asked the PCB to organise the remaining matches in the UAE.