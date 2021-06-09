Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

PSL 2021: Imad Wasim hints at changing batting position

All-rounder believes Karachi Kings’ team combination is ‘really good’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has hinted that he would consider batting up in the order depending on the situation.

The all-rounder usually bats lower in the order and plays the role of a finisher for both the franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well as for the national team.

The 32-year-old, while talking in a virtual conference, said that he is satisfied with the team combination for the remaining PSL 2021 matches.

“If my team needs it, I can consider batting a little higher in the order,” said Imad. “Individual performances however are not the aim. I will do whatever is good for the team. If I feel that other bowlers are bowling better than me then I will keep using them instead of bowling myself. We will plan for each match individually. Karachi Kings’ combination is really good in both batting and bowling departments.”

Fawad Ahmed highlights Islamabad United’s objective in PSL 2021

Moreover, the Karachi Kings captain was of the view that playing in Abu Dhabi will be a new challenge for his players.

“Our performances in Karachi are a thing of the past,” he said. “It is a new environment, new conditions and some changes in the team. It is overall a new challenge. We will come into the ground with renewed energy.”

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The Pakistan Cricket Board earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to June 20, 2021.

However, after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring India, franchises asked the PCB to organise the remaining matches in the UAE.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket imad wasim Karachi Kings Pakistan PSL 2021. PSL6
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
When Sarfaraz's captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
When Sarfaraz’s captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
Here's why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
Here’s why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey
Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey
PCB set to offer players central contract before England tour
PCB set to offer players central contract before England tour
Squads for England, Windies tours set to be announced
Squads for England, Windies tours set to be announced
Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021
Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.