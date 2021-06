Peshawar Zalmi will face Islamabad United in the match 26 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Wahab Riaz-led unit are currently placed on the second position with 10 points and need a win to secure their spot in the playoffs. On the other hand, United have already confirmed their place in the next round and are leading the charts with 12 points.