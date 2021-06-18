Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Perisic’s equaliser keeps Croatia alive in Euro 2020

Zlatko Dalic’s side settled with a draw against Czech Republic

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Photo: Twitter / EURO 2020

Ivan Perisic’s equaliser has kept Croatia alive in the Euro 2020 as they manage to secure 1-1 draw against Czech Republic in Glasgow on Friday.

Schick broke Scottish hearts on Monday with two goals to beat the hosts at Hampden Park 2-0, including an incredible strike from nearly 50 metres that will go down as one of the best ever in the European Championship history.

He had a much simpler task from the penalty spot to open the scoring, but Ivan Perisic’s stunning strike early in the second half maintained Croatia’s chances of reaching the knockout stage.

The World Cup finalists will have to beat Scotland on Tuesday to either pip the Czechs to second place in Group D or most likely head through as one of the four best third-placed sides.

The Czechs move a point ahead of England at the top of the group ahead of the Three Lions’ grudge match with Scotland later on Friday.

Buoyed by their opening win, Jaroslav Silhavy’s men made a confident start as West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek came close.

Schick then had a glorious chance from Coufal’s cut-back, but from a tenth of the distance from where he scored four days ago, he failed to make a sweet connection and Dominik Livakovic easily saved.

Croatia upset Argentina and England on their road to the final in Russia three years ago, but have looked a pale imitation of that side so far this tournament without Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic, who have retired from international football.

The ageing Luka Modric and Perisic remain their nation’s biggest threats and a well-worked corner between the pair found the Inter Milan winger, but his shot was too close to Tomas Vaclik.

Dejan Lovren had been recalled by Zlatko Dalic in two changes from a 1-0 defeat by England on Sunday, but the former Liverpool centre-back was penalised in highly controversial circumstances to gift the Czechs the opening goal.

Lovren’s elbow caught Schick as the two challenged for an aerial ball into the box.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward was left with a bloodied nose and while he received treatment, Spanish referee Carlos del Cerro Grande was advised to view the incident again by VAR.

There appeared to be no intent by Lovren, but the official still pointed to the spot.

Schick sent Livakovic the wrong way to move ahead in the race for the Golden Boot.

Ante Rebic had a great chance to level immediately, but summed up Croatia’s half when he sliced horribly wide.

Dalic had seen enough as he made two changes at the break with Bruno Petkovic and Luka Ivanusec introduced.

But it was Croatia’s reliable source of goals in major tournaments that came up with the moment of magic needed to launch their tournament less than two minutes after the break.

FaceBook WhatsApp
croatia Czech Republic Euro 2020 Football Perisic
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
Live blog: Tanvir's late blitz helps Sultans set Qalandars 170-run...
Live blog: Tanvir’s late blitz helps Sultans set Qalandars 170-run target
UEFA confirms Eriksen 'stabilised' after onfield collapse
UEFA confirms Eriksen ‘stabilised’ after onfield collapse
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Sarfaraz, Shinwari help Quetta Gladiators stun Lahore Qalandars
Sarfaraz, Shinwari help Quetta Gladiators stun Lahore Qalandars
Masood stars as Sultans end Gladiators’ journey in PSL 2021
Masood stars as Sultans end Gladiators’ journey in PSL 2021
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2021: Zazai, bowlers help Peshawar Zalmi thrash Karachi Kings
PSL 2021: Zazai, bowlers help Peshawar Zalmi thrash Karachi Kings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.