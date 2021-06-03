PCB set to offer players central contract before England tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are expected to offer central contract to players before their departure for the tour of England.

The current contracts of the male cricket players are due to expire on June 30.

It is believed that that there is consultation going on between the head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, chief selector Mohammad Wasim, director international cricket Zakir Khan and chief executive Wasim Khan regarding and a decision is likely to be announced soon.

Star pacer Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf are likely to be included in the list of centrally contracted players.

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, middle-order batsman Fawad Alam are likely to be promoted to B category whereas pacers Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain are likely to be offered C category contracts.

On the other hand, opener Shan Masood and middle-order batsmen Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq are expected to be demoted.