Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021

Swiss tennis star, in result, forfeited fourth-round clash

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Roland Garros/ Twitter

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open 2021.

The development was announced by the body organising the event on Twitter on Sunday.

The 20-time Grand Slam title winner, who will be 40 in two months’ time, battled over three and a half hours until 12:45 Sunday morning to reach the last 16 in Paris.

He is due back on the court on Monday to tackle Matteo Berrettini for a place in the quarter-finals.

Following the match, Federer—who recently recovered after going through multiple knee surgeries in 2020—hinted that he might opt to withdraw from the competition in order to keep his hopes alive of playing in the Wimbledon 2021.

“I don’t know if I am going to play,” he said after beating 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer on Saturday with the score of 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4) and 7-5. “I have to decide whether or not to continue. Is it too risky to keep putting pressure on the knee? Is it a good time to rest? Every match I have to reassess the situation and see the next morning in what state I wake up and how my knee is doing. It may be even more true after a match as long as the one tonight.”

He became the second high-profile player after four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka pulled out of the competition after a dispute over news conferences.

FaceBook WhatsApp
French Open 2021 roger federer Tennis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
PSL 2021 to conclude on June 24: PCB
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Djokovic hails ‘brave and bold’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim Khan opens up Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Wasim opens up about future of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
Uncapped Azam, Imad in for England, West Indies T20Is
When Sarfaraz's captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
When Sarfaraz’s captaincy reminded Faf du Plessis of Kohli
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Wasim Akram urges people to stay calm amid PSL uncertainty
Here's why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
Here’s why Rashid Khan rejoined Lahore Qalandars
Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey
Hasan Ali credits former pacer for successful PSL journey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.