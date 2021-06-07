Official: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open 2021.

The development was announced by the body organising the event on Twitter on Sunday.

La direction de Roland-Garros informe que Roger Federer déclare forfait pour les huitièmes de finale du tournoi.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/flCDZ5dQzU — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021

The 20-time Grand Slam title winner, who will be 40 in two months’ time, battled over three and a half hours until 12:45 Sunday morning to reach the last 16 in Paris.

He is due back on the court on Monday to tackle Matteo Berrettini for a place in the quarter-finals.

Following the match, Federer—who recently recovered after going through multiple knee surgeries in 2020—hinted that he might opt to withdraw from the competition in order to keep his hopes alive of playing in the Wimbledon 2021.

“I don’t know if I am going to play,” he said after beating 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer on Saturday with the score of 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4) and 7-5. “I have to decide whether or not to continue. Is it too risky to keep putting pressure on the knee? Is it a good time to rest? Every match I have to reassess the situation and see the next morning in what state I wake up and how my knee is doing. It may be even more true after a match as long as the one tonight.”

He became the second high-profile player after four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka pulled out of the competition after a dispute over news conferences.