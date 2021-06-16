Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

No room for mistakes for Karachi Kings, says Imad Wasim

Side suffer crushing six-wicket defeat in match 24

Posted: Jun 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has stressed that the defending champions do not have room for mistakes heading into their final two games of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Kings suffered a crushing six-wicket defeat against Peshawar Zalmi in match 24 on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Imad, while speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), emphasised that the Kings are not yet out of the competition.

“We haven’t played well in all three games which we lost,” he said. “So it is not the end of the world. We still have got two more games to go. Our next game is against Lahore Qalandars which is very tough and then we have to face Quetta Gladiators. We have nothing to lose, we will just go out there and we are going to enjoy the game. We have no room for mistakes and we would play every game as a final.”

Imad further went on to praise Zalmi’s bowling attack and said that they did not give any chance to make a comeback.

“They bowled really well and picked up four wickets in the powerplay,” he said. “We didn’t have the depth in our batting. I think they bowled exceptionally well and didn’t give us any chance. It happens in cricket. I think we need to move on.”

Cricket HBL PSL6 imad wasim Karachi Kings
 
