No excuses, we played poorly: Gladiators coach on below-par performance

Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan has said that the side played very badly and were lacking combination throughout the tournament.

Gladiators’ journey in the Pakistan Super League 2021 came to an end after a crushing 110-run defeat against Multan Sultans on Wednesday.

“There are no excuses. We played very bad and secondly, we lacked combination in every single game,” the former Pakistan captain said in a video message shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“We lost players on regular intervals. Initially, Chris Gayle was part of the team, then Qais Ahmad joined us and won us a game,” he said. “We got a little momentum then, but unfortunately, the tournament got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.”

Khan said: Similarly, in the second round we lost top players like Andre Russell and Faf du Plessi. Jake Weatherald played well, but unfortunately, as a team we didn’t do well overall.”

About his role as a coach, he said that his duty was to give players the game awareness. “They are playing at the top level. A few youngsters need to learn about the game awareness they are repeating mistakes in both batting and bowling.”

Khan hinted at providing youngsters opportunity in the side’s last game of the tournament against Karachi Kings on June 19.