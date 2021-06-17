Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

No excuses, we played poorly: Gladiators coach on below-par performance

Sarfaraz’s men were the first ones eliminated from the tournament

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

Photo: PSL

Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan has said that the side played very badly and were lacking combination throughout the tournament.

Gladiators’ journey in the Pakistan Super League 2021 came to an end after a crushing 110-run defeat against Multan Sultans on Wednesday.

“There are no excuses. We played very bad and secondly, we lacked combination in every single game,” the former Pakistan captain said in a video message shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“We lost players on regular intervals. Initially, Chris Gayle was part of the team, then Qais Ahmad joined us and won us a game,” he said. “We got a little momentum then, but unfortunately, the tournament got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.”

Khan said: Similarly, in the second round we lost top players like Andre Russell and Faf du Plessi. Jake Weatherald played well, but unfortunately, as a team we didn’t do well overall.”

About his role as a coach, he said that his duty was to give players the game awareness. “They are playing at the top level. A few youngsters need to learn about the game awareness they are repeating mistakes in both batting and bowling.”

Khan hinted at providing youngsters opportunity in the side’s last game of the tournament against Karachi Kings on June 19.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket HBL PSL6 moin khan MS v QG Quetta Gladiators
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
Five-star Rashid Khan helps Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
David Miller reflects on PSL journey with Peshawar Zalmi
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
Imran, Tahir star as Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings
UEFA confirms Eriksen 'stabilised' after onfield collapse
UEFA confirms Eriksen ‘stabilised’ after onfield collapse
Sarfaraz, Shinwari help Quetta Gladiators stun Lahore Qalandars
Sarfaraz, Shinwari help Quetta Gladiators stun Lahore Qalandars
Masood stars as Sultans end Gladiators’ journey in PSL 2021
Masood stars as Sultans end Gladiators’ journey in PSL 2021
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
PSL 2021: Miller, Kamran star as Zalmi end Gladiators’ run
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
Munro, Wasim star as Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators
Munro, Iftikhar lead United to stunning win over Kings
Munro, Iftikhar lead United to stunning win over Kings
PSL 2021: Zazai, bowlers help Peshawar Zalmi thrash Karachi Kings
PSL 2021: Zazai, bowlers help Peshawar Zalmi thrash Karachi Kings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.