HOME > Sports

Naseem Shah lauds Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership skills

Says the former captain doesn’t like losing

Posted: Jun 7, 2021
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Young pacer Naseem Shah has lauded the captaincy skills of wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The 18-year-old is a part of the Quetta Gladiators franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 which is led by the Karachi-born wicketkeeper.

Shah, while talking to SAMAA, revealed that the 34-year-old is very supportive off the field.

 “He [Sarfaraz] does not like losing because he is very competitive,” he said. “When the team is not doing well on the field, he gets frustrated. I know it seems that he is shouting during the match but all he wants to do is to convey the right message and that’s just his way of explaining things. However, after the match, he cheers everyone up.”

Quetta Gladiators have been struggling to find rhythm in the PSL6 where they have only won a game out of five they played.

Shah has represented Pakistan in nine Tests and 14 T20Is where he claimed 30 wickets.

