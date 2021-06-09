Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Nadal downs Schwartzman to reach French Open semi-final

Spaniard reached tournament’s last four for a record 14th time

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal reached a record-extending 14th French Open semi-final on Wednesday with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 win over Diego Schwartzman.

Nadal, bidding for a 14th Roland Garros title and record 21st major triumph, dropped his first set at the tournament since 2019 — ending a run of 36 consecutive sets won in Paris by the Spanish third seed.

The 35-year-old Nadal extended his incredible French Open record to 105 wins and two losses as he advanced to his 35th Grand Slam semi-final. He beat Argentine 10th seed Schwartzman in the last four of the 2020 edition.

