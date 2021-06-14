Multan Sultans’ Sohaib Maqsood reveals secret behind recent success

Multan Sultans middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood believes that his shift in focus towards limited-over format is the reason behind his success in white-ball cricket.

The right-hander has been in fine form over the past two seasons in domestic cricket and has been a key performer in the Sultans squad in PSL 2021.

He scored 61 runs off just 31 deliveries which helped the side in registering a comfortable eight-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Maqsood, while speaking in a video released by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), revealed that skipper Mohammad Rizwan asked him to occupy the crease for as long as he can.

“When I walked out to bat, the skipper asked me to take the game as deep as possible,” he said. “He [Rizwan] asked me not to take unnecessary risk. When only 30 or odd runs were remaining in reaching the target, we decided to accelerate to improve our run-rate which will be the key to qualify in the playoffs.

“I think since I decided to shift my focus towards white-ball cricket, my game has improved significantly. There is a lot of hard work, training at NCA which were also important but I think that change in focus is the main reason.”

Moreover, the 34-year-old was optimistic to live up to the expectations of the team in the remaining matches of the tournament.

“My role is to play aggressively,” said Maqsood. “I am batting in the powerplay and I play accordingly. I am batting after that then I look to build the innings. I always try to achieve according to the expectation of the team management.” Sultans will face Quetta Gladiators in their next fixture in the PSL6 on Wednesday.