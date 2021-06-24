Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title

Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Mohammad Rizwan-led unit are playing in the grand finale for the first time in the competition’s history. They secured their berth after defeating Islamabad United in the Qualifier.

On the other hand, Wahab Riaz’s men will be playing their fourth PSL final on Thursday. They secured their place after beating Karachi Kings and Shadab Khan-led unit in the first and second Eliminator.