Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Video

Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title

Final to be played on Thursday in Abu Dhabi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
Mohammad Rizwan-led unit are playing in the grand finale for the first time in the competition’s history. They secured their berth after defeating Islamabad United in the Qualifier.
On the other hand, Wahab Riaz’s men will be playing their fourth PSL final on Thursday. They secured their place after beating Karachi Kings and Shadab Khan-led unit in the first and second Eliminator.

FaceBook WhatsApp
HBL PSL 6 PSL 2021 PSL 6
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down spirited Multan Sultans
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down spirited Multan Sultans
Danish stars as Karachi Kings book PSL playoffs berth
Danish stars as Karachi Kings book PSL playoffs berth
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Sohail Akhtar reveals reason for Lahore Qalandars’ failure in PSL6
Sohail Akhtar reveals reason for Lahore Qalandars’ failure in PSL6
PSL 2021: Statistical review of first phase
PSL 2021: Statistical review of first phase
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, Shaheen exchange friendly tweets after on-field brawl
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, Shaheen exchange friendly tweets after on-field brawl
Sarfaraz Ahmed highlights reason behind Quetta Gladiators’ poor campaign
Sarfaraz Ahmed highlights reason behind Quetta Gladiators’ poor campaign
PSL playoffs 2021: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United in rehearsal
PSL playoffs 2021: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United in rehearsal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.